Short Interest in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Expands By 5.7%

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 864,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,211. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 693.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after buying an additional 212,131 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 5.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter worth $308,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 120.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

