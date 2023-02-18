Short Interest in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Declines By 8.9%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,200 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Stock Down 0.8 %

AVD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. 181,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $603.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.92.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

About American Vanguard

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

