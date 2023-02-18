Short Interest in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Declines By 9.4%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AM. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

