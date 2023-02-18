Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Declines By 9.2%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

BKSY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 843,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,723. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

About BlackSky Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 779,523 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 483,383 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

