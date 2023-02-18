Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Declines By 9.2%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
BlackSky Technology Price Performance
BKSY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 843,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,723. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology
About BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackSky Technology (BKSY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.