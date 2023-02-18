Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Decreases By 9.2%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Brooge Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BROG opened at $5.97 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

