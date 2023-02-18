Short Interest in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Drops By 8.5%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,500 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 857,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $266.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.11 and its 200 day moving average is $266.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $217.92 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 21.78 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

