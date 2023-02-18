Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Increases By 5.8%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Chesapeake Energy

Several research firms have recently commented on CHK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

