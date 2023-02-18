Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Declines By 9.9%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 187,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Trading Down 4.9 %

CAAS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. 134,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,917. The company has a market cap of $240.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.56 million. Equities analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

