Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Declines By 9.9%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 187,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
CAAS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. 134,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,917. The company has a market cap of $240.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
