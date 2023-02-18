Short Interest in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rises By 5.9%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of CDXC remained flat at $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 178,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,368. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 462,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ChromaDex

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $2.40 to $2.10 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

