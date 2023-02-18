Short Interest in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Drops By 6.3%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.1 %

DKS opened at $130.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $138.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average of $115.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 in the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after purchasing an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.