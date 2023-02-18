Short Interest in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Decreases By 10.4%

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.36. 664,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,803. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.08. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $162.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

