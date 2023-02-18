Short Interest in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Drops By 9.4%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.10, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,544,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,473,000 after purchasing an additional 181,086 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,685,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

