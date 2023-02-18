Short Interest in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Decreases By 7.5%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 12,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

