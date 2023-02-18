Short Interest in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Decreases By 7.5%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 12,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Insider Activity at Exact Sciences
In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exact Sciences Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
