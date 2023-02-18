Short Interest in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rises By 6.7%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

EZCORP Price Performance

NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 606,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,165. The company has a market capitalization of $507.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.82 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,168,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 119,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,561,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 122,964 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,260,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

