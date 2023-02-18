Short Interest in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Increases By 5.6%

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,230,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 14,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8 %

Fastenal stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. 3,034,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

