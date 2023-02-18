Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Drops By 9.1%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,900 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 568,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

CLOU stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

