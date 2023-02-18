Short Interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Declines By 10.6%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 12,490,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hyliion by 66.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hyliion by 65.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HYLN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. 820,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73.
Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.
