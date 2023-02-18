Short Interest in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Drops By 7.4%

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,800 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 807,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $133.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

Several analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,882.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,782,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,090,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,778,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 796,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 137,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

