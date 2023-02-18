Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Decreases By 10.8%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $18,388,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Lilium by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium Stock Performance

Shares of LILM opened at $1.11 on Friday. Lilium has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lilium Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LILM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

