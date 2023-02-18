Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $333,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $56.23 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

