Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $494,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD opened at $208.96 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $200.09 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

