Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $780,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in AON were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AON by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in AON by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Stock Up 0.0 %

AON stock opened at $310.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.80.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

