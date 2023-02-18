Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 24 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre Profile

Shares of MELI opened at $1,100.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,011.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $945.15.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

