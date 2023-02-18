Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 3,243 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ford Motor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 138,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,084,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 387,866 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.