Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 47 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Price Performance

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $716.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $700.78 and its 200-day moving average is $652.85. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.46%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

