Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 92 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $366.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.96. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.73 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

