SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Market Cap of $519.75 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $519.75 million and approximately $92.82 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 3% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00216142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,653.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00021777 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,839,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,120,967 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,839,771.7363875 with 1,204,120,967.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.44364995 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $121,007,254.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

