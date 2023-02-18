Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 272,067 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,067 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,580 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,670,000 after buying an additional 1,420,805 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

