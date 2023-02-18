Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3,882.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.2 %

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.