Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 945,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,774 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $154,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,027 shares of company stock worth $29,119,102. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $419.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

