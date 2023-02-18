Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $257.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $259.52.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.13.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.