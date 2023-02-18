Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,596 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after buying an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 67.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,772,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.92 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 584 shares of company stock worth $90,800. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

