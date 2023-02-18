Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 71,561 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,561 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,419,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after acquiring an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 343,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day moving average is $148.31. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.