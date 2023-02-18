Smith Moore & CO. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 885.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $125.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.53. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $95.76 and a one year high of $127.63.

