Smith Moore & CO. Buys 212 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,509,000 after purchasing an additional 191,146 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,209,000 after buying an additional 134,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

