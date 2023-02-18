Smith Moore & CO. Buys 437 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

