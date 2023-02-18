Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,530,000 after buying an additional 2,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $235,576,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,105,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $31.52 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

About MDU Resources Group



MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

