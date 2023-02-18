Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after acquiring an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $56.47 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

