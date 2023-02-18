Smith Moore & CO. Sells 2,275 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $71,812,000. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $53,117,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $47.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

