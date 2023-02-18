Smith Moore & CO. Sells 9,467 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43.

