SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $385.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $387.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $359.60.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $305.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.57.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

