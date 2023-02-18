SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $383.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $379.00 to $383.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $359.60.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $305.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.06 and its 200-day moving average is $284.57. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

