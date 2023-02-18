Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $406.31

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.31 ($4.93) and traded as high as GBX 412.95 ($5.01). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 405 ($4.92), with a volume of 59,057 shares trading hands.

Somero Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £223.25 million and a PE ratio of 816.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 407.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 406.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

