Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $67.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

