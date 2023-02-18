Sourceless Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $118.98 million and approximately $16.55 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029187 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00215574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,574.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00650154 USD and is up 14.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $90.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.