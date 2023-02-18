Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Earnings Results

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Southern had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southern Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SO opened at $66.63 on Friday. Southern has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Southern

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

