Southern (NYSE:SO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southern Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

