Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Southern had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,532. Southern has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Southern

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

