SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,242 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $16,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

