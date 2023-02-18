Stacks Tops 1-Day Volume of $34.90 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001431 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $369.47 million and approximately $34.90 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00422211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,904.22 or 0.27968027 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.